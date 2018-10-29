LCU Lady Chaps ready for another NCAA D1 basketball opponent

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaps are getting good competition through exhibition games with NCAA Division I schools.
Sunday, the Lady Chaps went to Dallas and beat SMU 62-51 in their exhibition opener. LCU forced 21 Mustang turnovers. Head Coach Steve Gomez was pleased.
“It was a great experience for us. We appreciate when those teams will give us an opportunity to play early in the year. SMU is a solid program. They have seven new Freshman so early in the year, they’re going to be a little behind of some older teams. We have a lot of experience back so that was helpful. I thought we played solid for 40 minutes.”
LCU boarded a bus Monday afternoon and is heading to Albuquerque, New Mexico to play another NCAA DI opponent in the Lobos of New Mexico in the Pit Tuesday night in their final exhibition game.
“We got a little video scouting done just now before driving to Albuquerque. Tomorrow night we’ll get to experience the Pit, which will be a totally different environment than we’re used too and probably we will ever see. They’re a quality program. Hopefully we can go out and learn some more about ourselves tomorrow.
LCU is now 4-1 lifetime in regular season and exhibition games against NCAA Division I opponents. Their only loss was to powerhouse UCONN in 2015. The win over SMU was the Lady Chaps first against a Division I school since an 80-73 win over Houston in 2013.
Coach Gomez likes the makeup of this year’s squad.
“I think we have a balanced team. We’re not too fast, not too slow, not too big, not too small. We are just sort of a team that can do a lot of things hopefully well.
LCU opens the real season hosting Metro State November 9th at 1 p.m.
