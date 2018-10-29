Monday Morning Weather

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Cool temperatures this morning will rebound quickly into the upper 60′s and low 70′s by noon. Southwesterly wind will become breezy this afternoon with sustained speeds between 15-20mph. Sunny sky will prompt the need for sunscreen to protect skin exposed for a lengthy period of time.
Temperatures tonight will be pleasant for Trunk or Treat and Haunted House activities, but a cold front arriving tomorrow afternoon will bring cooler temperatures along with gusty wind speeds by Wednesday morning. High temperatures tomorrow remain in the low 70′s and rapidly decrease behind the frontal boundary.
Wednesday looks to be a cold, wet and overcast day with cold air pouring into the region high temperatures will struggle to reach the low 50′s by afternoon. Rain chances will be low but the possibility exists for light rainfall amounts associated with spotty showers throughout the region. Temperatures will feel much cooler with the higher humidity levels and north-northeasterly wind becoming gusty at times.
We will continue to monitor the developing low pressure system which will be impacting Halloween festivities and keep you updated with any changes to the forecast.
