One more warm day, colder weather later this week

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The weekend was terrific across the South Plains.
The weather forecast remains nearly perfect Sunday night.
Under fair skies, temperatures will fall into the middle and upper 40's for overnight lows. Light winds become southwest by sunrise.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Monday. Monday appears to be the warmest day of the 7-day forecast period.
Highs end up in the lower to middle 80's. Southwest winds become gusty during the day at 15 to 25 mph. No precipitation is in the forecast Monday.
A weak cold front tracks across the area Tuesday bringing gusty north winds and cooler daytime highs in the 60's and 70's. Winds become north at 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible.
A stronger cold front arrives Wednesday with increasing clouds and light showers or drizzle possible. Highs remain in the 40's and 50's Wednesday.
Unsettled weather continues for the latter half of the work week through the upcoming weekend.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.