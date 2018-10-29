O’Rourke rallies large crowd at Lubbock Civic Center

KCBD asked O’Rourke what he would say to undecided rural voters as November 6 looms. “I want to tell the people of this community, and every surrounding community, the reason I’m here and the reason I keep coming back and showing up, is that you’re important to me. I want to represent you, I want to serve you. It doesn’t matter to me if you’re a Republican, or a Democrat or Independent, I want to make sure every day in the senate we fight for you.”