O’Rourke to return to West Texas Monday

UPDATE 10/26 - O’Rourke’s campaign announced some shuffling of events due to the candidate’s schedule. His Amarillo event will now take place from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Monday at the Six Car Pub. His Lubbock event will now take place from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Lubbock Civic Center.