Quinnipiac poll releases new numbers on Cruz-O’Rourke race

“With a week to go, Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz remains in front, with a slid lead over U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke,” Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University poll, said in the release. “O’Rourke is within striking distance, but time is running out in a race that Democrats have hoped would deliver an upset victory that would be key to a Senate takeover.”