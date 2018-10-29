Quinnipiac poll releases new numbers on Cruz-O’Rourke race

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Quinnipiac University has released a new poll that shows U.S. Senator Ted Cruz’s lead fading, but not enough to predict a loss in the upcoming mid-term election.
Cruz currently sits at a 51-46 percentage of likely voters choosing him over Congressman Beto O’Rourke for the Senate seat, according to a Quinnipiac news release. The poll results, which were released on Monday, show Cruz’s lead has slimmed down since early October, which was at 54-46.
“With a week to go, Texas U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz remains in front, with a slid lead over U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke,” Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University poll, said in the release. “O’Rourke is within striking distance, but time is running out in a race that Democrats have hoped would deliver an upset victory that would be key to a Senate takeover.”
Cruz is particularly popular among Republicans, 96-3; Republican men, 56-39 percent; and white voters, 67-30 percent. O’Rourke is popular among Democrats, 96-2; Democrat women, 52-45; independent voters, 56-40; Black voters 86-12; and Hispanic voters, 60-36.
The research also shows 3 percent of likely Texas voters remain undecided and 2 percent of voters who name a U.S. Senate candidate will change their mind within the next eight days.
“Sen. Cruz is ahead due to his winning the ‘gender gap,’” Brown said in the release. “He wins men 56-39 percent, while Representative O’Rourke can manage only a 52-45 percent edge among women.”
