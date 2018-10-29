Texas Tech women’s soccer takes down Horned Frogs in penalties

Co-captain Carly Wickenheiser began penalties with a make, but she was quickly matched by TCU’s first taker to even it up. It was in the second round Tech took the lead when Griffin’s make was followed by a Horned Frog penalty that sailed high. The TCU miss was all that was needed, as Charlotte Teeter buried her take before Zucchetto took a PK of her own to send it to the final round. King closed it out with a hard shot into the right corner to send Tech past TCU and into the second weekend of Big 12 postseason play.