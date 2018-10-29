Traffic stalled for short while after 34th Street, Avenue Q crash

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A single-vehicle rollover caused a minor traffic disturbance Monday morning after a vehicle rolled over on its side, hitting a light pole.
The crash was reported at around 8:30 a.m., according to the Lubbock Police Department dispatch desk. There is no indication as to what caused the crash but the car did manage to rollover on its side right in front of a nearby gas station sign.
Authorities reported one person was hospitalized with minor-to-moderate injuries.
