UPDATE: Man arrested, charged with aggravated assault after Sunday stabbing near mall

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock police have arrested 32-year-old Hongwei Zhang after another man suffered serious injuries in a stabbing at South Plains Mall Sunday night.
The victim, who has not been identified, was transported to UMC by ambulance from the parking lot between Bealls and Shoe Dept. Encore with serious but non life-threatening injuries.
Police say the incident started as “an altercation between two males," and happened outside the store around 6:25 p.m. Other details of what led to the stabbing have not been released.
Zhang has since been charged with aggravated assault.
