Whisking Away Cancer with a Wiry Tool

Five years ago, Karen had stage 3 ovarian cancer. Today, she is proud to call herself a survivor. However, a few months ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She says she asked her doctor, “Do I need a mastectomy?” But Karen says, “She looked at me. ‘Well, I hadn’t even thought of that’ and then she told me about the Savi procedure.” Karen is referring to Dr. Beth Nickels, a surgeon who specializes in breast cancer surgery. Dr. Nickels says she loves to see patients like Peggy and Karen with tumors so small they can safely say no to a mastectomy, no to chemo, and no to traditional radiation over a 6 week period. Instead, she explains, “The Savi treatment is a 5 day course, twice a day.”