16-year-old riding bicycle dies after being struck by vehicle in New Mexico

CHAVES COUNTY, NM (KCBD) - On October 27, 2018 at around 6:44 p.m., New Mexico State Police received a call about a bicyclist who was struck and killed by a vehicle in Chaves County. The crash happened on US 70 near the 339-mile marker, an unlit portion of the roadway northeast of Roswell, NM.
The initial investigation reveals a 16-year-old from Roswell, NM was riding his bicycle in the middle of the roadway of US 70. The teen was struck by a 2014 Ford Mustang near the 339-mile marker. The 16 year old was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Office of Medical Investigator. The driver of the vehicle that struck the bicyclist was not charged with any crime.
Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash. The name of the driver driving the Ford Mustang with not be released due to him not facing any charges. No further information is available.
