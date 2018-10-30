Babies at Covenant Children’s NICU celebrate Halloween

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Covenant Children’s Hospital was full of bugs Tuesday morning, but it’s not what you might think. Babies in the NICU celebrated Halloween early with a “baby bugs” theme.
Nurses provided the costumes to the babies and families to help celebrate and lift the spirits in the hospital.
Lauren Lange’s son is in the NICU and was able to dress up as a bumble bee. She explains what costumes they could chose from. “Caterpillar, lady bug, bumble bee. I figured with a boy the bumble bee was the cutest.”
It took the NICU nurses two months to make the costumes for the babies.
Sarah Dudley is a registered nurse in the NICU and helped make the costumes. “We made about 36-40 costumes for all the patients. Myself and 15 other nurses helped make them.”
Something the nurses wanted to do for the families. "We like to try to do something fun and positive in NICU because it’s a stressful environment. And its hard for the parents. We want a little bit of normalcy. Something fun. Its for the nurses too because they have fun doing it too.”
“It was a great surprise," said Lange. “When we walked in they had it. I know even at night time thy had been working on it on their night shift. Crocheting. It just means so much to us that they take time to do this.”
“I take a lot of joy and pride in making a gift for the families," Dudley said. "I’m always happiest making things and doing things and crafting things. So I wanted to give back. To the families too.“
