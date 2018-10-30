Big Chill for your Halloween

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Halloween will begin with a chill in the air, along with some wind and possibly some rain. A strong cold front will enter the area early Wednesday and as it moves south winds from the northeast will pour much colder air into the south plains.
I expect highs to range from near 40 degrees in the northwest to low 50s in the southeast. That will put Lubbock at an afternoon high of about 45 degrees. Along with the cold with be a chance of rain, including some thundershowers during the day and maybe a few in the eastern areas Wednesday evening. Lighter showers will be likely for all of the area tomorrow until about midnight.
Wind with the cold front will increase in the morning and average from 15-25 mph through the day and even into the evening. That means dress your crew for a wet and wintry chilly through the evening.
The system will move east by early Thursday leaving the south plains clearing and cold with freezing temps expected from Lubbock north that morning.
By Thursday afternoon the sunshine and a light northwest wind will allow the temperatures to return to around 60 degrees in the city.
Friday will begin cold, however, be afternoon it will return to the mid to upper 60s over the south plains.
