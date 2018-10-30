Civic Lubbock, Inc. announces release of Lubbock Music Now 2018

The cover art for the 2018 Lubbock Music NOW CD was designed by Dirk Fowler. Fowler, an Associate Professor in the School of Art at Texas Tech University, is a world-renowned graphic designer and is famous with bands the world over for being a founding father of the off-set rock poster revival. His work has been featured in museums and galleries around the world, including international poster exhibitions in China, Mexico and Bolivia. He has lectured nationally and his letterpress concert posters are collector’s items.