Civic Lubbock, Inc. announces release of Lubbock Music Now 2018

LUBBOCK, TX - Civic Lubbock, Inc. announces the release of the 2018 edition of “Lubbock Music NOW." This is the third year of the annual project that highlights the people who provide the soundtrack for our city. It’s a compilation album of original music by current local musicians.
The Lubbock Music NOW 2018 CD ($10.00) will be available starting Sunday, November 11th at a Release Party at The Blue Light Live (1806 Buddy Holly Ave). The Release Party is being sponsored by The Blue Light Live. The CD will also be available for download on ITunes, CD Baby and Amazon as well as many other online music sites.
LUBBOCK MUSIC NOW 2018 CD RELEASE PARTY DETAILS:
When: Sunday, November 11, 2018 from 2:00pm – 6:00pm
Where: The Blue Light Live, 1806 Buddy Holly Ave
What: Performances by many of the Lubbock Music NOW 2018 artists
BACKGROUND:
Civic Lubbock, Inc. put out a call for local artists to submit studio-produced original songs for a chance to be included on the Lubbock Music NOW 2018 album. Dozens of submissions were received and the final selections were made by the past and current members of the Texas Branch of The Recording Academy (Texas Grammy Board).
This year’s winners as they will appear on the album:
01 Hogg Maulies - Enough
02 Lea Fulton – Just to Show You
03 Booga Bradshaw - Shine (featuring Jody Oak)
04 Lindsay Boreing - Twisted
05 Dustin Garrett - Addicted
06 Caleb Jude Green - Sun and Moon
07 Jerry Brownlow - More Love
08 Lucas Tomblin and Raymond Everett - If You Want Me Let Me Know
09 Outwest - I’d Rather Have You
10 Hannah Jackson - Texas Gold (featuring Shannon Hampton and Kenny Maines)
11 Thomas Craig Elliott - Thank God
12 Sam Choate - String Me Up
13 Chris Bone Garza - Broken
14 Alexis Lowry - Destructive
15 BadFelon (Chris Hudgins) - Can You Feel It (featuring Israel Gonzales)
16 Alma Quartet - The End
17 Bo Garza – Eat, Drink, and Tip Mary
18 Jordan Robert Kirk - Pine Box
Each artist was given a cash prize of $200 by Civic Lubbock and will receive 10 copies of the CD.
CD COVER ART:
The cover art for the 2018 Lubbock Music NOW CD was designed by Dirk Fowler. Fowler, an Associate Professor in the School of Art at Texas Tech University, is a world-renowned graphic designer and is famous with bands the world over for being a founding father of the off-set rock poster revival. His work has been featured in museums and galleries around the world, including international poster exhibitions in China, Mexico and Bolivia. He has lectured nationally and his letterpress concert posters are collector’s items.
All proceeds from sales of the album and shirts will go to Civic Lubbock, Inc. to be invested in local music projects including future editions of Lubbock Music NOW.
Civic Lubbock's mission is to foster and promote educational, cultural and entertainment programs, to include the visual and performing arts, for the citizens of Lubbock and the surrounding area.
CONTACT: lubbockmusicnow@civiclubbock.com