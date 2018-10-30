Consider This: Watch out for trick-or-treaters

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Wednesday night is Halloween and in the Lubbock area it looks to be cold and wet. Dreary weather means distracted pedestrians and slick streets.
There are two ways we can ensure the safety of our children while they are out having fun on Halloween.
First, parents can make sure their children are wearing reflective costumes. Make certain drivers can see your children at night and be sure your children have an adult with them.
Second, those of us who are on the road can be aware that little ones are out and we need to watch extra closely for their safety.
If you’ve not done it already, make Halloween the day you quit texting and driving for good. It’s the law and it is the right thing to do.
Consider This … it is my responsibility and yours to provide a safe environment for our children.
Slow down, take precautions, and help this be a fun and safe Halloween for everyone.
