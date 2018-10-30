Court records show Lubbock doctor forged others prescription pad for hydromorphone

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Court records indicate that Dr. Brianna Nicole Williams used a colleagues pre-signed prescription to get a hold of hydromorphone that was not intended for her use.
Williams was temporarily suspended by the Texas Medical Board on Friday afternoon after the board found she suffered from “impairment due to use of drugs, narcotics, chemicals, or other substances.” Williams has also been charged with acquiring a controlled substance by misrepresentation, a charge of which she has since pleaded guilty of.
The court records show that an investigator with the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Texas Prescription Monitoring Program discovered a prescription for hydromorphone written by another doctor. This check came about three years after he license was re-instated after it was suspended due to her self-prescription habits before hand.
The investigator asked Williams' fellow doctor how it was she obtained the drugs, to which she showed a text exchange between her and Williams. The texts read in part, “Hey friend. I have made some big mistakes...," court records state. “I apparently took on of your triplicates.” Triplicates, according to court documents, is a term used to describe prescriptions for controlled substances because the prescription must be filled out in triplicate.
The next day investigators then found three prescriptions for hydromorphone written out to Williams' father and a former patient. The colleague of Williams stated in court documents that though the prescriptions bore her signature, she did not write those out.
Those prescriptions were written out on March 31, May 3 and May 10.
Investigators also interviewed three pharmacist, gathered video surveillance footage and compared the signature on who picked up the prescriptions and determined Williams picked them up.
The maximum penalty for Williams could include a fine not to exceed $250,000, probation and/or forfeiture of property.
