Family Promise of Lubbock to host 20th anniversary gala Nov. 8

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Family Promise of Lubbock will host its 20th anniversary celebration of Keeping the Promise, its annual fundraising gala, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 inside the Overton Hotel at 2322 Mac Davis Lane.
The organization is responsible for helping homeless families with children and relies on donor help to continue to function.
Opportunities to reserve a table and/or become a sponsor are asked to contact Denise Mattson, gala chairwoman, at 806-544-6957.
Ticket purchases or donations can be made online, here.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.