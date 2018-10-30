Hobbs man hospitalized in Lubbock after Sunday shooting

HOBBS, NM (KCBD) - A Hobbs man is currently listed in critical condition after he was shot Sunday night during a fight he was in at a Halloween party.
The Hobbs Police Department reported officers came to the scene at around 4:28 a.m. Sunday to the 400 block of North Cochran. It was there officers found three people with gunshot wounds, one being 39-year-old German Portillo, who had a gunshot wound to the chest.
Portillo was first taken to the Lea Regional Medical Center but then later taken to a Lubbock hospital. After an initial surgery Portillo is listed in critical condition.
A second victim was 25-year-old Kareema Fields, who had a gunshot wound to the leg. She was treated at Lea Regional and later released.
The third victim was 22-year-old Shanna Frischknect who was shot in the hip, while reportedly sleeping in a car near the area, according to Hobbs PD. She, too, was treated and released.
An investigation has led investigators to believe that an argument started between Portillo and another person. The argument become physical and shots were fired at the scene.
Police have since arrested 18-year-old Ruben Flores and charged him with aggravated battery and aggravated assault. Flores is currently in the Hobbs Municipal Detention Center awaiting arraignment.
Those who may have any information about what happened that morning are also asked to contact police by calling the department at 575-397-9275 or its Crime Stoppers at 575-393-8005.
