KCBD Cares: Why administrators really don’t want you taking your kids out of school early for the holidays

“Often, when I was in middle school, I would go to my mom and say, ‘I’m sick, I threw up, I can’t go to school.’ Bless Brenda Huber, she would say, ‘Unless I see it, I don’t believe you. You’re going to school.’ And I think that kids often say I don’t feel well, and instead of bringing them to the school nurse, they let their child stay home. If you do that ten times in a year, let me just say, that is 70 to 80 hours a year of instruction that your child is not getting and I don’t know how to get that back."