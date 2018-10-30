KCBD Cares: Why administrators really don’t want you taking your kids out of school early for the holidays

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - With the holidays right around the corner, schools often see a drop in attendance numbers.
Missing two days of class a month qualifies as chronically absent and can lead to lower levels of achievement, even for young students.
Chris Huber is the principal at Atkins Middle School.
While he loves his surroundings now, it was a different story when he was younger. “I hated middle school as a kid. It’s one of the reasons I became a teacher. I thought, man, if I can keep people from feeling the way I did when I was in middle school, I should do that."
Huber said they have a 96% attendance goal, which means they cannot have more than 25 absences a day. “One of those 25 kids missing one day is not really a problem,” Huber said. “You have to consider, if a child missed two days a month, which sounds pretty reasonable doesn’t it? For a kiddo? That is over 10% of the days of school.”
Huber was really honest with us about some of the tricks he pulled in middle school to try to play hooky, albeit unsuccessfully.
“Often, when I was in middle school, I would go to my mom and say, ‘I’m sick, I threw up, I can’t go to school.’ Bless Brenda Huber, she would say, ‘Unless I see it, I don’t believe you. You’re going to school.’ And I think that kids often say I don’t feel well, and instead of bringing them to the school nurse, they let their child stay home. If you do that ten times in a year, let me just say, that is 70 to 80 hours a year of instruction that your child is not getting and I don’t know how to get that back."
As a principal Huber said he works to help parents and students avoid those unnecessary unexcused absences by offering resources and incentives. “We all have school nurses. If your child says he or she doesn’t feel well, and you don’t want to take them to the doctor, take them to the school nurse."
If your student keeps coming up with excuses to avoid school, Huber recommends speaking with a school counselor. “Let the school counselor dig into what is going on and maybe why your child doesn’t want to come to school. Maybe there is something we can do to make the experience better so the child will be anxious to come to school every day."
Huber said they offer a variety of incentives for perfect attendance, even planning fun events on the days leading up to the holidays to encourage students and their families to not take off early.
“The kids who are rewarded at the end of year with perfect attendance certificates at the awards assembly, I make a big deal out of that. I dont think people realize what it means to come to school every single day. That is a phenomenal accomplishment. Most importantly, that sets those children up for a better future because they aren’t missing any of the learning that year, for a whole year and that is just phenomenal."
The State of Texas has a Compulsary Attendance Law, which requires school children to attend school each day that instruction is provided.
The law applies to children between the ages of 6 and 19.
If you voluntarily enroll your child in prekindergarten or kindergarten before the age of 6, school attendance laws apply to your child too.
Parents are held responsible for unexcused absences, even if your child is 16-year-olds and skipping class without your knowledge.
In addition to that law, there is a “90 Percent Rule” which requires students to attend class 90% of the time it is offered to receive credit for the class.
LISD administrators recommend checking your student’s report cards for absences, low conduct marks and grades.
You can also check the number of absences your child has by logging onto Gradebook.
If you think your child is skipping school or is truant, you can call the school and talk to the attendance officer.
Campus attendance clerks and teachers will call parents if there are a number of unexcused absences.
A compulsory attendance notification will be sent to the parent if a student has unexcused absenses on 10 or more day sor parts of days within a six-month period or three days or parts of days without an excuse during a four-week period.
“Parts of days” means leaving school early and arriving after the first bell.
When a student’s attendance falls below 75%, the student and parent/guardian must appeal to the Campus Attendance Committee.
This committee will review the reasons for your student’s absences, review performance, and offer a plan for recovery.
If corrections are not made, a court warning will notify the parent of the potential to be filed on in an justice or municipal court.
Parents can be criminally charged or fined if their child has another unexcused absence.
