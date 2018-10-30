KliffNotes: preparing for Number 7 Oklahoma

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Red Raiders host number 7 Oklahoma 7:00 p.m. Saturday. On Tuesday Red Raider Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury held his weekly news conference.. so here are the Kliffnotes.
After the loss to Iowa State, what is Texas Tech working on this week?
“I think offensively ball security. That was a huge issue, having three turnovers, then the safety where we fumbled the ball. Can’t do that against anybody in our league. Definitely not against Oklahoma.”
How will they try to contain Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray? Why is he so dangerous?
“I mean, what doesn’t is the question. When you look at him, I watched him, I’ve said it from sophomore in high school on, never seen him have a bad game. Always poised, always in control. He can beat you from the pocket like a seasoned veteran, then if he gets out of the pocket, he can scramble, be the fastest player, quickest player on the field, extend plays, keep his eyes down the field, find guys down the field. I don’t know how you stop him. Nobody has figured it out however many years it’s been since he’s been playing quarterback. He’s a talent.”
Getting to play the Jones AT&T Stadium for a night game against a Top 10 opponent:
“Yeah, just excited for our players, excited for our program, our student body, our fans, our alumni. What a great showcase. It will be rocking. We take a lot of pride in that home-field advantage. As a program, we need to put our best foot forward, have an awesome night in Jones Stadium. Be a great showcase for our entire community.”
