LPD say porch pirates more likely as holidays approach

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Online shoppers are about to step up their game as the holidays approach, and that means "porch pirates' will be doing the same.
Tiffany Taylor, Lubbock Police Department’s Public Information Officer, says the number of thefts of packages from area homes has been going up over the past few year. “It can really happen anywhere cases happen all over town you have people who specifically look for those packages left on door steps."
This month, LPD says they’ve seen about a dozen packages thefts which is about the same amount they saw last October. With holiday online shopping just around the corner, Taylor says she’s sure they will see more.
“It can be an easy target when someone is driving down a neighborhood street and they see packages being delivered or they see those boxes on the porch. All it takes a couple of seconds to run up there and grab it,” said Taylor.
In fact last December, LPD received 24 reports of package thefts so while it takes only seconds for those porch pirates to steal a package, it can take you the same amount of time to protect yourself from them.
“If you know you’re not going to be home, have it delivered somewhere else where you know someone can accept that package. That could be at work, with a trusted friend, or delivered to the store," said Taylor.
Also, tracking your package and investing in a security camera of some kind will give you the one-up on these thieves. “Whenever you have clear video and can see the suspect clearly, it obviously helps our detectives identify the suspect and hopefully builds a case against them so we can form an arrest.”
KCBD reached out to UPS for a comment. In a statement, they said “Incidents of theft involving UPS deliveries are rare. Media attention has increased due to expanded use of video surveillance technology available to consumers. UPS delivers more than 20 million packages every day and our data indicate that the rate of incidents involving UPS has been relatively flat over the last few years,"
If a consumer believes they have experienced package theft from their residence, we suggest the receiver call their local authorities to file a police report and contact the original shipper to assess opportunity for reimbursement or reshipment.
Customers can also contact UPS and we will work with the shipper of the package. If UPS has completed the delivery, which includes driver-released deliveries to residences, UPS is not automatically responsible to reimburse the cost of the shipment.”
For more information if your UPS package is stolen, follow this link: https://www.ups.com/us/en/help-center/sri/infonotice.page
