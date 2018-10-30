Lubbock Mayor’s Fitness Council announces 2018 grant recipients

“After reviewing an extremely impressive group of applications, we are very proud to recognize 14 organizations, schools, and groups throughout Lubbock to receive our first ever funding grants,” said Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. “Each recipient is dedicated to investing in efforts to promote healthy eating and active living, and we are grateful to those who supported or participated in this year’s Mayor’s Marathon. Private support and public participation in this year’s event allowed the Mayor’s Fitness Council to provide financial support through these grants to these worthy organizations. We look forward to an even bigger and better 2019 Mayor’s Marathon, and the ability to continue to offer these grants to organizations who make Lubbock a healthier place to live.”