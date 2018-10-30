Lubbock Mayor’s Fitness Council announces 2018 grant recipients

LUBBOCK, TX - The Lubbock Mayor’s Fitness Council is pleased to announce 14 recipients of its first annual funding grants. Organizations chosen to receive grant funds align with the Mayor’s Fitness Council’s mission to build a healthier Lubbock community. A total of $24,000 will be donated, all proceeds from the 2018 Mayor’s Marathon held earlier this year in April.
“After reviewing an extremely impressive group of applications, we are very proud to recognize 14 organizations, schools, and groups throughout Lubbock to receive our first ever funding grants,” said Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope. “Each recipient is dedicated to investing in efforts to promote healthy eating and active living, and we are grateful to those who supported or participated in this year’s Mayor’s Marathon. Private support and public participation in this year’s event allowed the Mayor’s Fitness Council to provide financial support through these grants to these worthy organizations. We look forward to an even bigger and better 2019 Mayor’s Marathon, and the ability to continue to offer these grants to organizations who make Lubbock a healthier place to live.”
A press conference will be held on Thursday, November 1 at 9:00 a.m. at Honey Elementary School’s Cafeteria located at 3615 86th Street. Mayor Dan Pope will recognize each grant recipient and distribute funds. Recipients include:
● Catholic Charities
● Communities in Schools
● Honey Elementary
● Heritage Middle School
● Hub City Stage Race
● Junior League of Lubbock
● Kids Cafe / Run for the Arts
● Lubbock Children’s Health Clinic (North and South)
● Volunteer Center of Lubbock
● South Plains Food Bank
● South Plains Hunger
● Texas Tech Kids Triathlon
● Yoga 4 Paws
In addition to supporting organizations aligned with its mission, the Mayor’s Fitness Council also hosts a variety of events to encourage healthy lifestyles, including the Mayor’s Marathon, which will take place April 28, 2019. Lubbock residents can get involved in many events between now and then, such as the first ever Mayor’s Hike on November 17 at 9:00 a.m. at Lubbock Lake Landmark.
For more information about the Lubbock Mayor’s Fitness Council and upcoming events, visit fitcitylbk.us.
About the Lubbock Mayor’s Fitness Council
Launched in 2017 as a collaboration between Healthy Lubbock – a program of Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) Garrison Institute on Aging – and the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Mayor’s Fitness Council (LMFC) is a registered 501(c)(3) working to create a more active and healthy city by showcasing local events, promoting healthy eating and active living.