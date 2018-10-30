Lubbock reminds voters about political sign rules

LUBBOCK, TX (CITY OF LUBBOCK) - The City of Lubbock Code Enforcement Department would like to remind the public about the rules and regulations for outdoor political sign placement:
* Political signs up to 36 square feet can be placed on private property.
* The City of Lubbock asks that signs be placed in a manner that does not create view obstructions for pedestrians on our sidewalks or drivers on our streets.
* Signs may not be placed on public property, such as parks, or in the public right of way.
* Signs that are placed incorrectly will be picked up by the Code Enforcement Department and are stored at City Hall in Room 105. Candidates may retrieve their signs during regular work hours.
*Information regarding codes pertaining to political signs can be found at:
If you have questions regarding political signs and their placement, you can call 311 or (806) 775-3000 and submit a report to the Code Enforcement Department.