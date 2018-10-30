Red Raiders and Sooners prepare for “unbelievable atmosphere” at the Jones

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The Texas Tech Red Raiders play their first home night game of the season as they host #7 Oklahoma 7:00 p.m. Saturday night at Jones AT&T Stadium.
The Sooners are 4-1 in the Big 12 and in a three way tie for first while the Red Raiders are a game back at 3-2.
After having 11 11 a.m. games the past two seasons, Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury knows that a night game at the Jones, that’s a blackout, will be a terrific opportunity for his team.
“Our players haven’t got to experience that yet. I know our fans are going to come out. It’s going to be an unbelievable atmosphere. That’s why they came to school here to be part of that. We are fired up to go play our best game and we know we’re going to have to against that team.”
Playing a night game at the Jones is super special. The fans get more amped up and the Red Raiders have responded. Since 2002, the Red Raiders are 39-12 in night games at home. That’s a 77% percent winning percentage. Under Coach Kingsbury, the Red Raiders are 8-4 at the Jones under the lights and they have won four of their last six night home games.
Oklahoma Head Coach Lincoln Riley, who’s from Muleshoe, has been on the Red Raider staff, so he is fully aware of what’s about to take place in a night game at the Jones.
“It’s gonna be an important game for us going down to Lubbock, which is always a challenge. A very tough place to play. I’m sure it will be a great atmosphere there. We know the challenge that’s getting ready to be. Hostile environment, just like we like it so can’t wait to have a good week and get down there and play.”
Oklahoma is favored by 11 and a half points.
