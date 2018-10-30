Trick Or Treat Weather

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Significant changes in our weather will take place over the next 24 hours. This morning a cold front is slipping through the KCBD viewing area. This sets the stage for a potentially wet, cold, and grey Halloween. In the accompanying video I share our latest high resolution RainCast for Halloween as well as a more detailed breakdown of the late afternoon and early evening, when most trick-or-treating is likely.
Following these dramatic weather changes will be, first, a possible freeze for Lubbock and areas to the west and north and, second, milder afternoons gradually returning to West Texas. At least until the next cold front makes it's run at the KCBD viewing area.
There's much more specific forecast information in our Daily and Hourly forecasts here on our Weather Page (and in our free KCBD First Alert Weather App).
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 46°, three degrees above average for the date. The high was 82°, eleven degrees above the average. The October 29 record low is 20° (1917) and the record high 90° (2003). For today, October 30, Lubbock’s average low is 43° and the high 71°. The record low is 18° (1993) and the record high 90° (2010).
By the way, Halloween marks the average date of Lubbock’s first Fall freeze.
