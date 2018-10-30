Trick Or Treat Weather

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Significant changes in our weather will take place over the next 24 hours. This morning a cold front is slipping through the KCBD viewing area. This sets the stage for a potentially wet, cold, and grey Halloween. In the accompanying video I share our latest high resolution RainCast for Halloween as well as a more detailed breakdown of the late afternoon and early evening, when most trick-or-treating is likely.