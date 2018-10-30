Vista Bank asking judge to give access to $1M in frozen RDAG bank accounts

On the day RDAG filed for bankruptcy, the motion from Vista Bank says their accounts held approximately $103,000 from deposits. After they filed for bankruptcy, about $1 million was deposited into the accounts. The bankruptcy caused the accounts to be frozen. The petition is asking the court for the money in the accounts be made available to them to begin to recoup the money they say they were defrauded out of. However, the money deposited into the accounts is from third parties and maybe even some consumers. Vista is asking RDAG to provide a full accounting for the sources of the money to make sure only money from RDAG is involved in this motion.