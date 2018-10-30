Wayland to host symposium to honor 100th anniversary of World War I

PLAINVIEW, TX (KCBD) - The 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month will bear great significance this year, just as it has for the past 99 years.
But this year it will mark the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I.
To commemorate the anniversary, members of the History and English faculty at Wayland Baptist University, along with select honors students, will present a weeklong symposium in honor of the thousands of soldiers and civilians who died during the war.
In addition to lectures and speeches, the university’s Museum of the Llano Estacado will also feature an exhibit of uniforms, letters and other ephemera from the Great War.
