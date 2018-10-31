East Lubbock could receive a grant to revitalize area

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - East Lubbock could get an economic shot in the arm with the establishment of what is called the Lubbock East Neighborhood Empowerment Zone. Supporters say it will encourage re-development in the area, but it will have to be approved by the Lubbock City Council on Thursday.
Councilwoman Shelia Patterson Harris says if this agenda item passes, it will provide more opportunity for businesses in East Lubbock and also just be an overall be in a step in the right direction to revitalize the area. "I always say that progress is progress and when you see it happen, little bit at a time, it gives you hope that greater things are to come."
If approved by council, the plan is to establish the empowerment zone around east 19th street all the way to the Idalou highway.
“Its a grant program that can be used within this empowerment zone much like some of the things they have done downtown. I like to say the eastern portion of my district is much like what has happened downtown because it has lost some life so what they have done downtown is created some ways to put some life back into the area. I think that’s a great example, but what a great opportunity to do with this particular area,” said Councilwoman Harris.
Those who fall within that area of the empowerment will become eligible for the East Side Grant Program which will provide the opportunity to certain commercial businesses for money back on the a portion of their improvement costs. All costs under the program will be given through LEDA.
“I’m just excited that we can get to the point where we recognize that there’s things we can do to impact every corner of this city and I think what we can do so every area is important. I think this is a golden opportunity and this is just the beginning,” said Harris.
The Lubbock East Neighborhood Empowerment Zone will be put to a vote by the Mayor and City Council Thursday evening. The meeting begins at 5:15 at Lubbock City Hall.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.