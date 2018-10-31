Halloween forecast: Rain, drizzle, cold

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The chill of the day will continue through the evening for all of the trick or treaters venturing out on this Halloween night. Evening temps will fall to the upper 30s by 9pm. There’s also a chance of some showers in the southeast south plains in the Snyder to Jayton region, but light rain and drizzle are likely around Lubbock and areas to the north.
Fortunately, the northerly winds will drop to less than 10 mph hour by 7 pm and will not create significantly cold wind chill temps. However, I’d suggest a coat and possibly some rain-proof gear for the evening.
Overnight, rain will move out and a cold morning will settle in with lows in Lubbock around the freezing mark. There is also a chance of some patchy fog across the area on Thursday morning.
Tomorrow afternoon will be much better than today with mostly sunny and highs back in the mid to upper 50s in Lubbock.
