Halloween forecast: Rain, drizzle, cold

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The chill of the day will continue through the evening for all of the trick or treaters venturing out on this Halloween night. Evening temps will fall to the upper 30s by 9pm. There’s also a chance of some showers in the southeast south plains in the Snyder to Jayton region, but light rain and drizzle are likely around Lubbock and areas to the north.