High School Volleyball playoff scores 10/30

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here’s a look at scores from Bi-District volleyball playoffs.
Bi-District Tuesday Games
Frenship 0 EP Coronado 3 (25-21, 25-18, 25-20)
Lubbock Christian 3 Corem Deo 0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-20)
Klondike 3 Fort Hancock 0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-13)
Iowa Park 3 Sweetwater 1 (20-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-16)R
West Texas 1 Post 3
Lubbock Cooper 1 Aledo 3 (25-16, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22)
Idalou 0 Friona 3 (25-17, 25-15, 25-14)
Pampa 3 Lamesa 0 (25-16, 25-6, 25-21)
Dumas 3 Levelland 1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-11, 25-6)
Tyler All Saints 0 Trinity Christian 3
River Road 0 Denver City 3 (25-16, 25-7, 25-14)
Coronado 0 WF Rider 3
Garland Christian 0 All Saints 3
Shallowater 3 Tulia 0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-13)
