High School Volleyball playoff scores 10/30

High School Volleyball playoff scores 10/30
By Pete Christy | October 30, 2018 at 9:45 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 9:46 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Here’s a look at scores from Bi-District volleyball playoffs.

Bi-District Tuesday Games

Frenship 0 EP Coronado 3 (25-21, 25-18, 25-20)

Lubbock Christian 3 Corem Deo 0 (25-13, 25-21, 25-20)

Klondike 3 Fort Hancock 0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-13)

Iowa Park 3 Sweetwater 1 (20-25, 25-21, 27-25, 25-16)R

West Texas 1 Post 3

Lubbock Cooper 1 Aledo 3 (25-16, 25-16, 19-25, 25-22)

Idalou 0 Friona 3 (25-17, 25-15, 25-14)

Pampa 3 Lamesa 0 (25-16, 25-6, 25-21)

Dumas 3 Levelland 1 (25-12, 23-25, 25-11, 25-6)

Tyler All Saints 0 Trinity Christian 3

River Road 0 Denver City 3 (25-16, 25-7, 25-14)

Coronado 0 WF Rider 3

Garland Christian 0 All Saints 3

Shallowater 3 Tulia 0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-13)

CLICK HERE FOR MONDAY NIGHT’S GAMES

Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.