Jeremy Johnson indicted for injury to wife

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock County grand jury indicted Jeremy Johnson Tuesday on one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Johnson was said to have ran over his wife with a vehicle on June 6, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department.
Witnesses around the area reported to police that Johnson and his wife were having an argument around his vehicle next to their house and his wife was trying to get a child out of the vehicle.
While his wife was trying to get the child out of the car, Johnson began to slowly pull out of the driveway. His wife lost her footing and was briefly dragged as Johnson continued to drive away. The wife also reported to police Johnson did run her over.
He later returned to their house and returned the child and continued to argue with his wife. Neighbors reported the couple had been arguing all day and his wife said in the police report that Johnson was trying to take the child away from her.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.