Know the Foe: No. 7 Oklahoma Sooners

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech is set to face seventh-ranked Oklahoma in the Red Raiders first home night game of the season, where they are 39-12 in night games at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Under head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Texas Tech is 8-4 in home night games but has lost all five games against Oklahoma.
Though eight-games this season Oklahoma has a record of 7-1, and without a doubt the strength of the Sooners is their offense.
Coming into the game, Oklahoma is led by junior quarterback Kyler Murray.
Murray, is currently ranked number one in the conference for total offense and is sitting second on the current Heisman watch (per ESPN).
“I mean, what doesn't is the question. When you look at him, I watched him, I've said it from sophomore in high school on, never seen him have a bad game,” Red Raider head football coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “Always poised, always in control. He can beat you from the pocket like a seasoned veteran, then if he gets out of the pocket, he can scramble, be the fastest player, quickest player on the field, extend plays, keep his eyes down the field, find guys down the field. I don't know how you stop him. Nobody has figured it out however many years it's been since he's been playing quarterback. He's a talent.”
The Sooners also rank number one in scoring offense, number one in rushing offense and number one in passing efficiency in the Big 12 Conference.
“Just that he continues to adapt,” Coach Kingsbury said on Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley. “He does a tremendous job adapting to his personnel. Lost a bunch of great players last year. These young guys stepping up are carrying the load. He's putting those guys in position to be successful. Each week he game plans new wrinkles, things. He's a tremendous offensive mind.”
On the defensive side of the ball is where the Sooners have had their troubles, this season.
Currently, they sit middle of the pack, as they are fifth in the Big 12 Conference in total defense.
They also have an interim defensive coordinator with a familiar name to Texas Tech fans; Ruffin McNeill.
McNeill, was promoted to interim defensive coordinator earlier this month after the firing of Mike Stoops.
“They’re playing hard for him,” Kingsbury said about McNeill. “I knew they would. When he was here, he was a great mentor for me, a great friend, a great person in my life. Still one of my favorite people in the world. You know how he makes those kids feel, how he motivates them. They’re flying around, playing at a very high level for him. That’s what he gets out of his players.”
