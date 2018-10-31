Lady Raiders host local media day

“I think one of the things that really stands out in us introducing the movement, is the cultural shift of the transformation that it takes to become winners,” Lady Raider head coach Marlene Stollings said. “The mentality and the work ethic, and the consistency and drive daily that it takes to be winners, and winning team and a winning program again. So, at the very basic level, we had to implement that right away so that we can build into bigger things. So that is something that we can build off of. Another part of the movement that is very crucial is being able to get your existing players, primarily the ones we inherited, to believe in something bigger and greater than themselves, daily. By buying into that change of behavior, daily, they will see the result and they will see measurable results daily and also on game days.”