Lady Raiders host local media day

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Lady Raiders are 10-days away from tipping off their season against Jacksonville State.
Which means, Wednesday afternoon, they hosted their annual local media day.
During the media day, we got the chance to hear from head coach Marlene Stollings and the team.
We also got our first look at the team during an open practice with head coach Marlene Stollings, leading the charge.
During coach Stollings availability, she explained the movement that is happening inside of the Lady Raider Basketball program.
“I think one of the things that really stands out in us introducing the movement, is the cultural shift of the transformation that it takes to become winners,” Lady Raider head coach Marlene Stollings said. “The mentality and the work ethic, and the consistency and drive daily that it takes to be winners, and winning team and a winning program again. So, at the very basic level, we had to implement that right away so that we can build into bigger things. So that is something that we can build off of. Another part of the movement that is very crucial is being able to get your existing players, primarily the ones we inherited, to believe in something bigger and greater than themselves, daily. By buying into that change of behavior, daily, they will see the result and they will see measurable results daily and also on game days.”
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.