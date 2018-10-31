Man pleads not guilty after 140 pounds of marijuana found in small plane at Hale County Airport

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A pilot is who was caught with more than five duffel bags full of marijuana at the Hale County Airport has been indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. Maskin Mironov has pleaded not guilty to the charge and a trial date has been set for December 3.
Homeland Security agents confronted Maksim Mironov on Oct. 4 around 2:20 p.m., conducting an inspection of his pilot’s certificates. He was flying a Cesna 210 with five large duffel bags in the passenger compartment.
Agents say Mironov was acting visibly nervous as they asked him about his flight plan and declined consent to search.
Agents brought in a K-9 unit from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office to do an open air test for narcotics.
The dog alerted and agents found five duffel bags and 125 bags/suitcases containing what was confirmed to be marijuana.
Officials say Mironov admitted to having approximately 140 pounds of it on board. Agents confiscated more than 65 kilos of marijuana.
Mironov told agents he was heading from California to Alabama, stopping in Hale County for fuel.
He faces up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. He is currently not in custody.
