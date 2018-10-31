Patrick Mahomes helps build homes for veterans

KANSAS CITY, MO (KSHB) - He breaks records on any football field and now Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can add something else to his resume.
Mahomes and 65 volunteers spent Tuesday on tiny homes built for veterans by the Veterans Community Project in Kansas City.
"Anytime I can have the opportunity where I can come out here and give back to them, it's something that I try to do and try to be a part of," Mahomes said.
Mahomes went to work with the other volunteers to make sure these tiny homes shine.
"I know they're one of the first in the entire country and hopefully we can keep spreading the good word and keep helping people out," Mahomes said.
Mahomes brought one of his off-the-field talents to the project.
"I think I'll stick with painting today I'm not the handiest of men, but I'm sure I can paint pretty well," Mahomes said.
Community America donated five tiny homes to the Veterans Community Project.
