Police continue search for murder suspect

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 30-year-old Arthur Lee Manahan who is wanted for the murder of 21-year-old Ashaundre Grimes. A $1,000 Crime Line reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Manahan’s arrest warrant stems from a shooting on October 23, 2018 in the parking lot of 7-Eleven at 2526 Parkway Drive. Grimes was found in the parking lot with serious injuries and was taken by EMS to the hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.
As detectives continued gathering information, Arthur Manahan was identified as the suspect in the murder and a warrant was issued for his arrest.
Manahan is considered armed and dangerous, and anyone who comes in contact with him should immediately call 911. Individuals caught harboring, providing transportation or aiding Manahan in any way can also face criminal charges.
Manahan is described as a black male approximately 130 pounds and 6’01”. He has multiple tattoos including a tear drop under his left eye and a tattoo on the right side of his face with the word “Loyal” and the dates “5-12-80 / 3-22-02”. He also has a tattoo across the front of his neck that reads “On my own”.
