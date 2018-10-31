RECALL: Fantasia slap bracelets sold at Target

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fantasia Accessories has recalled its slap bracelets due to a laceration hazard.
The bracelets are sold exclusively at Target.
The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the slap bracelet’s metal wristband can pierce the protective fabric around it and expose sharp edges.
The popular bracelets are “slapped” around the wrist.
Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled bracelets, take them away from young children and contact Fantasia Accessories to receive a free replacement product., the CPSC said.
Customers can contact Fantasia Accessories at 800-624-4826 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@fantasia.com or online at www.fantasia.com and click on “Safety Information” for more information.
The recall was announced on Halloween. About 22,500 units are affected.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.