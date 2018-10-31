Tech men’s basketball to host charity game against UTEP Thursday, proceeds to go to Santa Fe shooting victims

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech will host the University of Texas El Paso on Thursday for a charity exhibition game in which proceeds will go toward the Santa Fe Strong Fund, a fund set up to help victims and families of those impacted by the May 18 shooting at Santa Fe High School near Houston.
This game is set for 6:30 p.m. inside of the United Supermarkets Arena but is not part of the regular season, according to a news release from Texas Tech Athletics.
Free Wingstop will be provided to the first 500 Tech students to attend, but admission is still free for all students. General admission will be $10 and will be sold on a first-come-first-serve basis. Ticket sale information can be found on the Tech Athletics website here.
The two universities are of the many around the country that are raising funds for the victims impacted by the May shooting. The fund was founded in collaboration with parents and family members of other mass casualty events in the United States and are directly distributed to the victim bases.
Tech’s home opener will be at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 6 against Incarnate Word in side the USA.
