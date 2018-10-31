13 Texas cities make top 100 Spookiest Cities in the US list

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Of the 13 cities in Texas which made the top 100 list of spookiest cities in the United States, Plano is the spookiest, coming in at number 27, according to FlixBus.
FlixBus analyzed 100 cities across the US, mapping out haunted houses, spooky tours and Halloween parades in order to compile the Spookiest Cities in the US Ranking 2018. The cities with the most spooky sites per capita make the list.
The first factor used to determine how spooky each city is was the number of ""haunted houses"" in each location. This data was sourced from Google, Google Maps, Yelp and TripAdvisor.
The total number of haunted or spooky tours each city has serves as an additional indicator of how ""haunted"" a city is. This data was sourced from Google, Google Maps, Yelp and TripAdvisor.
Furthermore, the number of Halloween parades in each city were counted and used as a final factor in determining a city’s spookiness. This data was sourced from Google, Google Maps, Yelp and TripAdvisor.
The final ranking is the sum of these three factors, measured per capita, multiplied by 100,000, resulting in the final ranking of “spooky factors” per 100,000 people.
- Gettysburg, Pennsylvania: with 131.23 haunted places
- Saint Augustine, Florida: 70.03 haunted places and 49.02 spooky tours
- Salem, Massachusetts: 48.38 haunted places and 19.35 spooky tours
- Savannah, Georgia: 6.15 haunted places and 6.15 spooky tours
- Des Moines, Iowa: 4.60 haunted places and 4.14 spooky tours
- Cincinnati, Ohio: 4.31 haunted places and 3.32 spooky tours
- Norfolk, Virginia: 2.45 haunted places and 4.09 spooky tours
- Chesapeake, Virginia: 1.66 haunted places and 4.58 spooky tours
- Jersey City, New Jersey: 3.69 haunted places
- Richmond, Virginia: 5.73 haunted places and .44 spooky tours.
27. Plano,Texas
41. Arlington,Texas
49. Irving,Texas
59. Lubbock,Texas
60. Laredo,Texas
65. Corpus Christi, Texas
66. Garland, Texas
71. Austin, Texas
76. San Antonio, Texas
80. Houston, Texas
82. Fort Worth,Texas
86. Dallas,Texas
88. El Paso, Texas
