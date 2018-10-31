Wrap Up Like A Mummy

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Rain, thunder, lightning, and quite a chill. That summarizes weather so far today, and generally for the remainder of the day. As today's video shows, Mother Nature is not handing out any treats this Halloween.
Our latest hi-res RainCast keeps a chance of rain through the prime trick-or-treat hours. Plus, temperatures will remain stuck in the 40s and that brisk breeze will keep wind chills in the 30s. Trick-or-Treaters should be dressed for the wet and cold, with clothing that blocks not just rain but wind as well. Preventing the wind from reaching your skin prevents the chilling effect of the wind.
As it now appears that the cloud cover tonight will be slower to clear, the potential for a morning freeze is a little less likely. It will be, however, a cold start to the new month. On the other hand, temperatures will moderate through Saturday, with each afternoon warmer than the one before. Until the next cold front arrives in the KCBD viewing area, which is likely by Sunday morning.
Speaking of Sunday morning, if you have time-pieces that must be adjusted manually remember that Daylight Saving Time (DST) ends Sunday at 2 AM. Which means time "falls back" one hour. Think of it as a chance to get an extra hour of sleep.
Lubbock’s low yesterday was 52°, nine degrees above average for the date. The high was 65°, six degrees below the average. The October 30 record low is 18° (1993) and the record high 90° (2010). For today, October 31, Lubbock’s average low is 43° and the high 70°. The record low is 20° (1991) and the record high 88° (1934). Today, Halloween, marks the average date of Lubbock’s first Fall freeze. This year, Lubbock’s first freeze of Fall was on October 15.
