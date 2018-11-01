All Saints ready to defend State Title

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - “That’s it. They are your 2-A TAPPS State Champions – All Saints Episcopal School from Lubbock,” NFHS Network play-by-play announcer said.
This was All Saints back in March, celebrating winning a state title after a historic season.
But now, that’s in the past and it’s time now for a new season.
“Something about when October 15th comes along. It’s time to lace them up a little tighter and get going,” All Saints Episcopal School head basketball coach Robert Brashear said. “So, we have had a really good fall and we are excited about playing some basketball.”
Many starters off last year’s State Championship team gone to graduation, but their mark hasn’t left the program.
“We have some key contributors coming back from last year’s team,” Senior Patriot Bracey Estes said. “Last year’s seniors show us how to lead, last year and how we can do that to repeat.”
Prepared to Defend. Ready to Repeat. The All Saints Patriots are on the right path to repeat, as they head into this season with the right mindset.
“Really, we can’t get too excited and look too far ahead and make sure we are on top of our game day-by-day,” Estes said.
Success breeds success.
Across the board at All Saints, their athletics department is thriving.
Over the last five years, they have won 15-state titles and have competed for 22 state finals.
Incredible feet for one program that has no plans of slowing down.
“Absolutely, a lot of times being a small school it’s the same kids that are competing in a lot of different sports,” Brashear said. “So, every three orfour months they just change their shoes, change their uniform a little bit, and they just keep on going. The fortunate thing for us, success is contagious, and it carries over away from sports too. So, we have a lot of great momentum here at All Saints.”
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.