Brexit looms large as Bank of England poised to hold rates

The central bank's quarterly projections since the Brexit vote in June 2016 have been based on an assumption that the Brexit process would be smooth, that Britain's transition to a new trading relationship with the EU will be orderly. However, after 18 months of discussions, a deal has yet to be reached and fears are growing that one won't be reached given divergent views in particular on how to ensure a hard border does not return between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom.