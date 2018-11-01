Early voting ends Friday, Nov. 2

By KCBD Digital | October 7, 2018 at 2:58 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 5:10 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Early voting for the Nov. 6, 2018 election runs from Monday, Oct. 22 through Friday, Nov. 2.

You can find early voting locations at the link below:

LINK: Early voting locations for Nov. 6 election

Last day to register to vote is Tuesday, Oct. 9.

You can find voter registration information here:

LINK: Register to vote in Lubbock elections

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6.

You can find a list of Nov. 6 vote center locations here:

LINK: Voting locations for Nov. 6 election

Find the sample ballot for your district at the link below:

LINK: Sample ballot lookup by location

You can find detailed information about photo ID requirements and absentee voting, along with location maps and candidate information at votelubbock.org.

MORE: Lubbock County Reports: Daily numbers from Vote Lubbock office

