The Latest: Syria complains to UN about US airstrikes

FILE -- In this April 4, 2018 file photo, a U.S. soldier sits in an armored vehicle on a road leading to the tense front line with Turkish-backed fighters, in Manbij, north Syria. The spokesman of the Manbij Military Council, a U.S.-backed militia, said Thursday Nov. 1, 2018, that joint U.S.-Turkish patrols will begin within hours around the northern Syrian town of Manbij, part of a roadmap for easing tensions between the two NATO allies. Ankara and Washington agreed on a roadmap in June amid Turkish demands for the withdrawal of the U.S.-backed Kurdish militia that freed Manbij from the Islamic State group in 2016. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File) (Hussein Malla)