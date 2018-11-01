Lubbock community center to host tamale-making workshop Nov. 9,10

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A two-part tamale-making workshop will take place on Nov. 9 and 10 inside the Copper Rawlings Community Center, located at 213 40th St.
Pre-registration will be on Nov. 8 and will cost $20 per person and will include all supplies needed, according to a City of Lubbock news release.
The first part of the workshop will be from 6-8 p.m. and will focus mainly on the meat-filling part of the tamale making.
The second part will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and participants will work to make the masa, assembles the tamales and then cook them. Once all that is done, participants can take their tamales home.
Those who want more information on the sessions are asked to call 806-767-2704.
