Nice warming trend

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -A cool day for the south plains with afternoon temps in the 50s with a few low 60s. It will be cold again tonight as lows fall to the mid-30s in the city. Frost will be possible in the Lubbock area, so protect the plants one more time.
Areas to the north of Lubbock will fall to near or below freezing, as many did this Thursday morning.
Friday will bring a warmer afternoon with a high near 70 degrees and plenty of sunshine. That means some nice weather for high school football on Friday night. Winds during the day will be breezy for the south plains with speeds of 15-20mph and from the south to southwest.
Saturday will again feature some gusty winds during the day and into the early evening. As for temps, once again in the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.
A front will move through Saturday evening so temps will begin falling with northerly winds behind a dry frontal system just before kickoff. So, you’ll need a coat for the last quarter of the Tech game.
It will be cold again on Sunday morning with lows from 32-35 degrees in Lubbock. Sunday afternoon will be sunny, breezy and highs in the low 60s.
No heavy rain for the area through Thursday of next week.
