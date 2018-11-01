Overturned trailer on northbound access road of W. Loop 289 at Marsha Sharp Freeway

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A crash in the northbound access road of West Loop 289 at Marsha Sharp Freeway may cause some traffic delays during the evening commute.
The crash happened just before 4:45 p.m.
Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say it appears to be a trailer tipped over on its side. Police have blocked off the roadway to traffic.
There are no reports of injuries at this time.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area until the crash is cleared.
