Texas Tech baseball hosts game one of Red vs Black series

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Head coach Tim Tadlock and the Red Raider baseball team has started their series of intrasquad scrimmages out at Dan Law Field at Rip Griffin Park.
The annual Red and Black series marks the conclusion of the fall practice slate for the Red Raiders.
The team will return to full team activity in January, as they prepare for the upcoming season.
The five-game series started Thursday, Nov. 1, and will go through Wednesday, Nov. 7.
Game 1: Thursday, Nov. 1 – 3:30 p.m. Game 2: Friday, Nov. 2 – 3:30 p.m. Game 3: Sunday, Nov. 4 – 2 p.m. Game 4: Tuesday, Nov. 6 – 3:30 p.m. Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 7 – 3:30 p.m.
One the first things you will notice at the game, is the 2018 College World Series sign in center field.
Copyright 2018 KCBD. All rights reserved.