Thursday Morning Weather

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Morning temperatures starting in the low 30′s today will require a coat before you head outside. Clear sky and calm wind speeds have helped to keep cold air in place and will make for a cool morning as temperatures slowly increase back into the upper 50′s for afternoon high temperatures under sunny sky.
Tomorrow will start cold again as the remnants of the cold air mass linger across the region low temperatures will drop into the mid 30′s but Friday afternoon high temperatures will return to the upper 60′s and low 70′s.
Slightly warmer Saturday as breezy conditions return to the South Plains ahead of the next cold front expected to arrive late Saturday through early Sunday. Sunday afternoon temperatures will remain in the low 60′s. A slight chance for early morning showers/patch fog will be present for Sunday morning which may impact your morning walk, jog, or Worship.
