Trump says 15K troops could be sent to border

(CNN) – President Donald Trump is considering sending thousands of more troops to the southern border to stop a migrant caravan from making its way to the U.S.
“They’ve got a lot of rough people in those caravans," Trump said. “They are not angels.”
In addition to the roughly 5,000 U.S. troops already headed to the border to contain migrants heading for the U.S., Trump said he’s considering increasing that number to as many as 15,000.
“As far as the caravan is concerned, our military is out,” he said. “We have about 5,000 [to 8,000]. We’ll go up to anywhere between 10 and 15,000, military personnel on top of Border Patrol, ICE and everybody else at the border. Nobody is coming in.”
David Lapan, an ex-Marine and former Homeland Security spokesman for the Trump administration, tweeted Wednesday: “The US doesn’t need its military to ‘defend’ against a group of unarmed migrants, inc. many women & kids.”
When Defense Secretary James Mattis was asked if troop deployment to the border was a political stunt, he said: “The support that we provide to the secretary for Homeland Security is practical support based on the request from the commissioner of customs and border police. So, we don’t do stunts in this department.”
All U.S. troops will join more than 2,000 National Guardsmen already at the border, who are mobilized to stop Central American migrants from reaching U.S. soil.
